Credit Agricole S A Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

