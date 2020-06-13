Credit Suisse Group Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $75.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,947. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,058,000 after acquiring an additional 217,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 436,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,540,000 after buying an additional 177,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,271,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.