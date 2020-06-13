Credit Suisse Group Boosts Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.61.

WEN stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,834. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wendys by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

