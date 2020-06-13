Credit Suisse Group Downgrades GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) to Neutral

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upgraded GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on GrubHub in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

GRUB stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,264,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,995. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.25. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,274.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,361. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,934,000 after buying an additional 1,570,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,155,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 817,853 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter worth approximately $30,617,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter worth approximately $28,914,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

