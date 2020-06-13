Credit Suisse Group Increases Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,050 ($26.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,955.20 ($24.88).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,894 ($24.11) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 829 ($10.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,090 ($26.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.89 million and a PE ratio of 136.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,761.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,387.72.

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.05), for a total transaction of £1,181,250 ($1,503,436.43).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.