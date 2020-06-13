Credit Suisse Group Raises B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 430

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 430 ($5.47) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BME has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.22) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 376 ($4.79) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 408.14 ($5.19).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 351.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 353.20. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.60).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.