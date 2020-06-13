Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($117.09) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($111.75) to GBX 9,100 ($115.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($105.00) to GBX 8,600 ($109.46) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($92.91) price objective (up previously from GBX 6,000 ($76.37)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($76.37) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,201 ($104.38) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,535.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,676.44. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion and a PE ratio of 51.45.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

