Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€188.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($211.24) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($246.07) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($241.57) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($301.12) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €250.00 ($280.90).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €230.10 ($258.54) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €220.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €251.79. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

