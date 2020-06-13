Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 4,070 Price Target for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,070 ($51.80) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BATS. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($54.09) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.09) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,000 ($38.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,080.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,117.46.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($38.22), for a total value of £212,282.07 ($270,182.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

