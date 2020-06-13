Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 4,070 Price Target for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,070 ($51.80) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BATS. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($54.09) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.09) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).
Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,000 ($38.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,080.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,117.46.
British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
