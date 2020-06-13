Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $56.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

CREE stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 2,135,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,662. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 133.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

