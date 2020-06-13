Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CXDO. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crexendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of CXDO opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 million, a PE ratio of 95.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

