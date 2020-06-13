CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.04-7.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.13.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

