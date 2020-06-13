DA Davidson Boosts Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Price Target to $35.00

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

HI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 356,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $40.27.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.77 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,602.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 118.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

