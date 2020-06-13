Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.60% of Dana worth $18,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 365,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,505. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.61. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

