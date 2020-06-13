Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,630.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

