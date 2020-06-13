Davita (NYSE:DVA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DaVita's significant improvement in the bottom line is encouraging. Dialysis services in the United States showcased solid results during the first quarter. Also, dialysis activities ramped up overseas. The acquisition of several dialysis centers overseas is encouraging. Increase in operating income during the quarter raises optimism. A solid guidance for 2020 is another positive. A stable liquidity position also instills optimism on the stock. DaVita ended the first quarter on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. Over the past year, the company has outperformed its industry. However, foreign exchange headwinds and stiff competition continue to weigh on the company. Economic volatility due to the coronavirus outbreak added to the woes.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.38.

Davita stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.25. 1,261,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Davita has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Davita’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Davita will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Davita by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Davita by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Davita by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

