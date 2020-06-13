DECOIN (DTEP) Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $12,291.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000488 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,998,381 coins and its circulating supply is 27,390,673 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

