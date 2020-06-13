Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.13 ($95.65).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion and a PE ratio of 69.23. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €36.89 ($41.45) and a 1 year high of €91.98 ($103.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.