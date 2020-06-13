Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €28.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec has a twelve month low of €17.17 ($19.29) and a twelve month high of €27.29 ($30.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €23.33 and a 200 day moving average of €22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.86.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.