Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GVC (LON:GVC)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GVC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC raised their price target on GVC from GBX 800 ($10.18) to GBX 850 ($10.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on GVC in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on GVC from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 975.38 ($12.41).

GVC opened at GBX 745.60 ($9.49) on Tuesday. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 775.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 775.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -28.24.

In other GVC news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.12) per share, with a total value of £42,930 ($54,639.18).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

