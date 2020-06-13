Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €36.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.30 ($31.80) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.57 ($36.59).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €30.21 ($33.94) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.68. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.