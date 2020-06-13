Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($19.33) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays set a €17.20 ($19.33) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.92 ($19.01).

Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($20.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.80 and a 200-day moving average of €14.06.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

