Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.40) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.74) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.71) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.08 ($5.71).

Get Deutz alerts:

The company has a market cap of $466.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Deutz has a 12-month low of €2.62 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of €9.05 ($10.17). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.39.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.