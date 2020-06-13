Diageo (LON:DGE) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 2,900 ($36.91) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,950 ($37.55).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.18) to GBX 3,450 ($43.91) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,060 ($38.95) to GBX 3,660 ($46.58) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,150 ($40.09) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($40.73) to GBX 2,850 ($36.27) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($35.64) to GBX 2,300 ($29.27) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,929.41 ($37.28).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,780 ($35.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,798.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,908.98. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($46.25).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,806 ($35.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,277.70 ($10,535.45). Insiders acquired 306 shares of company stock valued at $857,748 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

