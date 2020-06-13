Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.44 ($45.44).

ETR DLG opened at €37.17 ($41.76) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($19.24) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($54.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

