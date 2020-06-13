Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 125 ($1.59) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 129.50 ($1.65).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.12).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.