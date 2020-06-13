Dollarcoin (DLC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Dollarcoin has a market capitalization of $4,307.02 and $7.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 57.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,465.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.81 or 0.02543990 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00644045 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000764 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.