Downgrades Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) to Underperform

lowered shares of Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MPFRY opened at $3.71 on Tuesday.
Red Electrica Corporacion Company Profile
Featured Story: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Electrica Corporacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Electrica Corporacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.