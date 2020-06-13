DWF Group (LON:DWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. DWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.33.

In other DWF Group news, insider Chris Stefani acquired 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,937.80 ($12,648.34).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

