DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Director Acquires $24,010.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Director Joseph R. Mannes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.01 per share, with a total value of $24,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DXPE opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. Sidoti upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

