Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,341,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 133.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 649,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 371,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $69.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

