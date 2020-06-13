Eaton Vance Management Acquires 538,407 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,407 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 2.89% of Hexcel worth $89,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. 1,295,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.