Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,928 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $106,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,547,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,394,000 after purchasing an additional 292,254 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.25. The company has a market cap of $292.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.