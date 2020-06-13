Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $69,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,397 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,665. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

