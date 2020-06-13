Eaton Vance Management Buys 26,175 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $64,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after buying an additional 96,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,605,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,439,000 after acquiring an additional 647,674 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $10.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,643. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $405.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total value of $689,672.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,600 shares of company stock valued at $108,795,151. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

