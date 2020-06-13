Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $81,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.95.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

