Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,977 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $90,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,912,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,940,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

