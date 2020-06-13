Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of Biogen worth $54,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.76 and a 200-day moving average of $304.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

