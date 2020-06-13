Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $60,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.59.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $178.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,719. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.89. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.