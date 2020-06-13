Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $66,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.01. 2,343,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,547. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

