Eaton Vance Management Has $105.79 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311,804 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.25% of Truist Financial worth $105,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,709,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,694. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

