Eaton Vance Management Has $51.73 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,882 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.31% of AMETEK worth $51,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $235,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,658,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after buying an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,486,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after buying an additional 822,059 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,385. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

