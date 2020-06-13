Eaton Vance Management Has $54.06 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.27% of Splunk worth $54,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,162. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.62. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $1,522,089.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $20,047,106. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

