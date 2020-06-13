Eaton Vance Management Has $55.40 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.24% of Verisk Analytics worth $55,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $44,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.67. The company had a trading volume of 757,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $173.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

