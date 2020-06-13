Eaton Vance Management Has $64.60 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.29% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $64,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $286,226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,271,000 after purchasing an additional 407,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

