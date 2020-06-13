Eaton Vance Management Has $80.35 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,721,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,480 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $80,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,115,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.10 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

