Eaton Vance Management Has $93.64 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,771 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.61% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $93,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.09. 2,585,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,804. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.14. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.