Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,049 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.47% of Discover Financial Services worth $51,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 4,574,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,876,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

