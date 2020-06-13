Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,072,381 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,506,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072,381 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $51,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $37.51. 9,303,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,272. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

