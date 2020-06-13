Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,215 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $82,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,166. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,846 shares of company stock worth $1,544,164. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

